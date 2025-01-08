Video from the crowd showed just how quickly Trae Young broke Jazz fans' hearts with halfcourt buzzer-beater

.

We're only in January, and Trae Young might have given us the play of the NBA season. At the very least, he gave us one of the great fan reactions of the year.

With the Hawks trying to preserve a three-point lead late in their Tuesday night game at Utah, Collin Sexton knocked down a contested three off a deflected pass with 2.9 seconds remaining to tie the game. The Hawks were out of timeouts, so their only hope of avoiding overtime was a desperation heave.

And, well, Young was up for the challenge.

As the crowd at the Delta Center was going wild over the Sexton three, Young hit a 49-footer at the buzzer to leave Jazz fans absolutely stunned. Just check out this fan-shot video of the moment. The swing of emotions in a matter of seconds was out of this world.

Great video of Jazz fans celebrating Sexton's 3PT and then having their hearts broken by Trae Young's 49-foot game winner at the buzzer!



Oh, just 18,175 people simultaneously shouting, "Oooohhhh!" It doesn't get much better than that from Young's perspective.

The Hawks' call of the play was phenomenal as well.

Young finished the game with 24 points and 20 assists -- not a bad way to end a three-game losing streak.

