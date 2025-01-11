Video: Chiesa scores first Liverpool goal

Italy international Federico Chiesa scored his first Liverpool goal today in an FA Cup game against Accrington Stanley.

The former Juventus winger was introduced after the half-time break and found the net for the first time in a Liverpool shirt at minute 90.

Chiesa received the ball in the attacking half and scored with a shoot from outside the box at the far post.

The Italian has now played 168 minutes of football at Anfield, collecting five appearances across all competitions.

A former Fiorentina and Juventus winger, Chiesa has been linked with a move to Napoli in January as the Partenopei look for a replacement for the departing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Watch Chiesa’s first goal for Liverpool below via ITV.