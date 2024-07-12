(Video): Chelsea “are still there” for star man lighting up the Euros this summer

Chelsea are reportedly still in the mix to sign one player who has been one of the star guys for his country out representing them at the Euros this summer.

The Blues will have been watching many players quite closely at the Euros this window, and there have been many other players linked as well as the club look to bring in another attacker or two before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

There is plenty of time left of course and no reason to rush, but Chelsea are seemingly looking at a number of different options.

Chelsea still there for Nico Williams

As you can see above, Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea’s interest in Williams is still there.

He says: “Chelsea are still there for Nico Williams because the interest is still there in terms of appreciating the player. However, they will not pay the conditions of the deal. £48.8 million, taxes, a big salary, and commissions to agents—they are not entering this game.”