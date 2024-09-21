Video: Ché Adams’ second Serie A goal helps Torino go top of table

Video: Ché Adams’ second Serie A goal helps Torino go top of table

Scotland international Ché Adams scored his second Serie A goal against Verona, helping Torino go top of the table.

Adams came on as a substitute after 67 minutes at the Stadio Bentegodi last night, replacing Antonio Sanabria. The 28-year-old scored the third for the visitors by making the most of Diego Coppola’s mistake and firing a precise low drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box.

Buried into the bottom corner by Che Adams 🎯#VeronaTorino pic.twitter.com/nCbZBv8BSh — Lega Serie A (@SerieA_EN) September 21, 2024

Adams’ goal, his second from five Serie A appearances, gave the Granata a two-goal lead that turned out to be decisive in the end, as Verona scored late through Daniel Mosquera.

Paolo Vanoli side’s win saw Torino temporarily take the Serie A top spot for the first time in 47 years.