Video: Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou pre-fight press conference faceoff

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou engaged in their first formal fight week staredown at Wednesday’s news conference.

Ngannou and Joshua meet in a 10-round heavyweight boxing match on Friday at Kingdom Arena (pay-per-view), and as the buildup continues, both men attended the press conference to share what will be some of their final thoughts before fight night.

Afterward, Joshua and former UFC heavyweight champ Ngannou came face to face and sized each other up again, sharing some words but largely keeping things respectful.

Check out the video of the Joshua vs. Ngannou faceoff above.

