Video: Anthony Joshua a bystander at open workout before Francis Ngannou boxing match

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – Open workouts ahead of the fight between former boxing champion Anthony Joshua and former UFC champ Francis Ngannou took place Tuesday, and MMA Junkie was on the scene for the festivities.

Joshua (27-3, 24 KOs) and Ngannou (0-1) headline a DAZN pay-per-view this Friday when they square off in a 10-round heavyweight showdown.

Before they get there, though, they attended open workouts, with Joshua acting as a bystander as he oversaw young fighters put in some work.

