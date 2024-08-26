Video – What Ancelotti said to Real Madrid midfielder after goal vs Valladolid

Real Madrid’s first-half display against Real Valladolid was far from impressive as the men in white barely created any threat in the final third.

The second half, however, was action-packed as they slotted three past Karl Hein to register a landslide win.

Of the three goals, it is clear that Federico Valverde’s opener was the most important one as it broke the deadlock and opened the visitors’ lines for Real Madrid to subsequently exploit.

The Uruguayan star found the back of the net in the 50th minute as he struck a wonderful free-kick from distance into the bottom corner of Real Valladolid’s goal. What not many know, however, is the critical role Carlo Ancelotti played in the goal.

Words of gold

It is clear over the years that the Italian tactician has a special understanding of the game, on-field dynamics and especially the strengths of each of his players.

Last night, once again, Ancelotti was the man responsible behind Valverde taking the responsibility on his shoulders.

Throughout the game, the Italian gaffer was seen commanding his midfield star to shoot fearlessly and have his chance on goal. After listening to the manager’s prompts for a long time, Valverde finally listened to him and reaped the rewards.

Immediately after scoring the goal, the Uruguayan star ran over to the manager whom he embraced and celebrated with. At the time, Ancelotti could clearly be seen joyous that his disciple had listened to his words.

“I told you, I told you,” he told Valverde.

"Te lo he dicho… Te lo he dicho…".



Ancelotti le pidió a Valverde que buscara portería en el libre directo y el uruguayo adelantó al Real Madrid.#LALIGAEASPORTS #LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/ANqF6MmVyw — Fútbol en Movistar Plus+ (@MovistarFutbol) August 25, 2024

Despite the overload of midfielders at the club, Valverde is one of the first names on Ancelotti’s team sheet and the manager even showered great praise on the youngster in the post-match press conference.

“He continues to progress, shows much more personality and now has a great responsibility in the team. He is an irreplaceable player for his quality, his strength and his intelligence.”

“He is lucky to have it. And I think that Kroos, when he left the club, chose the perfect player to replace him [as the number 8],” he added.