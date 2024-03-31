Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Easter on a Yacht with Kids Harper, Cruz and Brooklyn and His Wife Nicola

The Beckham crew celebrated the holiday without 21-year-old Romeo, though he got a shout out on his mom's Instagram

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham spent Easter on deck this year!

On Sunday, the fashion designer posted photos on Instagram from her holiday celebrations with her former soccer player husband, three of their four kids — Harper, 12, Cruz, 19, and Brooklyn, 25, — and Brookyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29.

The Beckham crew's Easter revelry looked extra fun this year, as Victoria's posts showed the family celebrating together on a yacht.

In the first snap, she and David were photographed from above as they reclined on a day bed on deck. Both dressed casually in shorts and T-shirts, the husband and wife topped off their summery looks with headbands featuring fluffy bunny ears.

Instagram/victoriabeckham David and Victoria Beckham spend Easter on a yacht as posted by the fashion designer on Instagram Sunday

In the next snap, the whole gang — minus Romeo, 21, who wasn't present — smiled as they posed together on deck, with the rest of the family, and what appeared to be a friend of Cruz's, joining Victoria and David in sporting the same bunny ears.

Other snaps in Victoria's post included a shot of her posing with Nicola, who held her mother-in-law's medical boot — which the fashion designer has been wearing since she broke her foot during an accident at the gym on Valentine's Day — and sweet photos of David with some of their children.

Instagram/victoriabeckham Nicola Peltz Beckham and Victoria Beckham on a yacht together over Easter as posted by Victoria on Instagram Sunday

While Romeo didn't attend the Easter family get-together, he did get a special shout-out from his mom in her Instagram caption.

"Happy Easter!! We love and miss you @romeobeckham!! Kisses from the Beckhams and Peltz Beckhams @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xx 🐣🐰🪺," Victoria wrote alongside her carousel of images.

Her middle son was quick to share his love right back in the comment section, adding two black hearts in response.



Instagram/victoriabeckham Harper, David and Brooklyn Beckham spend Easter on a yacht, as posted by Victoria Beckham on Instagram Sunday

Related: Victoria and David Beckham Celebrate Son Brooklyn's 25th Birthday: 'So Proud of the Man You Have Grown Into'

Earlier this month the couple both shared sweet tributes on Instagram for their oldest son's 25th birthday.

"Today we celebrate Brooklyn turning 25!!! David I love you so much and I’m so proud of the parents we are. We are a good team!!!! Happy birthday," the fashion designer captioned a photo of her, David and Brooklyn.

On his Instagram, David, 48, posted a throwback video of himself and son Brooklyn from when he was a baby. Posing on a soccer field, a younger David holds his son, who wears a matching Beckham jersey and a medal.

"Happy 25th Birthday to my big boy , so proud of the man you have grown into , and you have always kept the same values you grew up with being polite and kind 🩷 we love you so much bust have the most amazing day ❤️," David wrote in the caption.

Instagram/victoriabeckham Cruz, Brooklyn and David Beckham spend Easter on a yacht, as posted by Victoria Beckham on Instagram Sunday

Related: David and Victoria Beckham Celebrate 'Cheekiest' Son Cruz's 19th Birthday: 'Keep Being You'

But Brooklyn's birthday isn't the only recent birthday celebration for the family. Back in February the couple also both took to Instagram to share sweet posts for their youngest son Cruz's 19th birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my little man ❤️ The cheekiest with the kindest heart keep being you & keep believing in your dream and working as hard as you do ❤️ we love you so much Cruzie & are so proud of you ❤️ @cruzbeckham @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven ❤️," David captioned his photo.

To honor her youngest son Victoria posted a video David and Cruz singing Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons' "Sherry" alongside Brooklyn.

"Happy birthday Cruzie!! X We all love you so much and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become. Sweet, kind and incredibly talented. The world is your oyster, go get it! @cruzbeckham 🎂 🎈," Victoria wrote in the caption.

