Victor Wembanyama's rookie season is over. The Spurs say he won't play on Sunday in their finale

Victor Wembanyama's rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs is over.

The Spurs said that the 7-foot-4 French phenom will not play in Sunday's season finale against the Detroit Pistons, ending a year that will almost certainly see him take home rookie of the year honors.

His final numbers: 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists and an NBA-best 3.6 blocked shots per game.

Wembanyama — the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft — appeared in 71 games with the Spurs, who enter the finale with a 21-60 record and tied entering the season's final day with Portland for the worst record in the Western Conference.

He had 34 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and five 3-pointers in what was his last game as a rookie, a 121-120 win over defending NBA champion Denver on Friday night. The Spurs rallied from 23 points down to win the game.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press