Victor Osimhen and Rayan Cherki unlikely to make January moves to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain have been heavily linked with moves for Victor Osimhen (26) and Rayan Cherki (21) this January, however, as per Téléfoot, neither will arrive at the Parc des Princes this month.

There has been discord between Luís Campos and Luis Enrique at PSG regarding the arrival of a more traditional No.9. Osimhen was strongly linked with a move in the summer, before eventually moving to Galatasaray on loan from Napoli. Another move for the Nigerian in January had been touted with Campos still insistent on bringing in a No.9, despite Luis Enrique’s reticence.

PSG in the market for a winger

A move for Cherki had also been touted. The Olympique Lyonnais playmaker had been set to move to PSG in the summer, however, at the last minute, he showed a preference for a move to Borussia Dortmund which, eventually, did not take form. The Bundesliga side never agreed on a fee with Lyon.

With Cherki impressing at the start of the season, PSG continued to consider a move. However, Téléfoot understands that neither player will arrive this month. However, the club are in the market for a winger to provide competition for Bradley Barcola.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle