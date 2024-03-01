Victor Osimhen 'loves' Chelsea and wants to join this summer, says 'agent' Mikel John Obi

Victor Osimhen "loves" Chelsea and wants to join this summer, according to former Blues player Mikel John Obi.

The Blues are keen to sign a new forward in the summer and the Nigerian is top of the list having confirmed he will leave Napoli at the end of the season.

Osimhen has a £113million release clause in his contract, and Paris Saint-Germain are expected to provide stern competition to Chelsea, but Mikel is attempting to convince the player that the Blues are the better option.

"I think there is genuine interest between both," Mikel said at the Web Summit Qatar. "I think he loves the club, he wants to come to the club.

Victor Osimhen is attracting plenty of interest (Getty Images)

"Obviously, he wants to follow my footsteps as a Nigerian player who has played for Chelsea – Victor Moses, Celestine Babayaro, not a lot of us."

Mikel joked: "I’m still Osimhen’s agent, trying to get him to Chelsea! I’ve got 20 per cent of that deal, so I hope it works out!"

"But he also has a lot of interest. Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United. I’m still pushing, sending him messages, trying to make sure he doesn’t expect to much, narrow you’re mind on one club – the Blues. I am pushing him, I hope he comes to the club."

Osimihen has established himself as one of Europe's best strikers during his four seasons in Naples, scoring 72 goals in 122 appearances to date for the club.

Mikel added: "I think one thing we lack, I think everyone who watched the [Carabao Cup] final on Sunday will see that one thing we are lacking is scoring goals. We need that striker who will score goals.

"That’s what Victor will give you. He’s not the most skillful guy, but goals are definitely guaranteed.

"If he could get us 20-plus a season, or 25, who knows, that’s what Erling Haaland does, that’s why he’s one of the best. He’s not really there for link-ups and all that, get the ball in the box and he will finish. That’s something Victor will definitely give us."