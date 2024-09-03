Victor Osimhen inserts 'Chelsea and Arsenal clause' in Galatasaray loan deal

Chelsea failed to sign Victor Osimhen on Deadline Day but have been given fresh hope of a January move after a request from the striker.

Osimhen was the top target for the Blues in the final days of the summer transfer window, but were ultimately unable to agree terms with the player on a move.

As the transfer deadline for Europe's top league passed without Osimhen finding a new club, the striker faced months in exile at Napoli after being stripped of a squad place.

Galatasaray came calling and Osimhen quickly agreed to the surprise switch, though on two conditions.

Victor Osimhen arrives in Istanbul on Monday evening (Anadolu via Getty Images)

According to Sky Sport Italia, Osimhen now has a lower release clause in his Napoli contract, down from €130million (£109.5m) to €75m (£63.2m). Napoli can also extend the striker’s contract to 2027 should he not be sold next summer.

Osimhen also requested a January break clause in the season-long loan move to Turkey should a big European club come in for him. Turkish outlet A Spor report that the break clause can only be triggered by 10 clubs. Galatasaray will not be able to buy Osimhen during his loan spell, but are paying his full salary.

Turkish reporter Kagan Dursun claims the number of clubs is eight and that Osimhen wrote the names of the desired teams on paper, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Bayern Munich all included.

Football Italia speculate that Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain would also be on the list.