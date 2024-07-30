Victor Osimhen’s agent trashes talk of a swap deal with Chelsea

Serie A side Napoli were linked with the possibility of a swap deal with Chelsea involving Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku and reports from England had stated that the idea was that the Belgian would move to the Partenopei permanently and the Nigerian would join on an initial loan deal.

Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has now opened up about the rumours, publicly trashing the news. He has deemed the news as ‘fake news’, stating that the rumours are mainly ‘imaginative’. He also mentioned that a player like Osimhen isn’t a package who is delivered quickly.

Lukaku has been keen on moving to Napoli to reunite with Antonio Conte and Osimhen wants to leave Napoli, with Paris Saint-Germain also interested. It was initially reported that a swap with Chelsea was off the table but the recent deal involves a loan for Osimhen, which is different from what was reported earlier in the summer.

Kaustubh Pandey I GIFN