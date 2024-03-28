Veterinarian Accused of Planning to Sexually Assault His Unborn Child

Adam King was arrested following a sting operation where he allegedly said he had drugged and sexually assaulted his nieces and nephews, per investigators

U.S. District Court Adam King

A Chicago area man has been arrested following a sting operation where he was caught allegedly detailing his plans to sexually assault a surrogate baby he was expecting in March, per authorities.

Adam Stafford King, of Elburn, Ill., was arrested on Friday following an FBI investigation that began in October, according to online court records. He is not currently facing charges.

King, identified as a veterinary ophthalmologist, was exposed after allegedly sharing child pornography materials and making statements about sexually abusing children during conversations with another target of investigators in New York, per the complaint.

At one point during the investigation, FBI authorities gained consent from their subject in New York to continue the conversation with King from his account, the complaint states.

During their investigation, authorities further came across several messages that King allegedly shared via chat that included bragging about drugging and sexually assaulting his nieces and nephews; and claiming he would sexually assault a new baby he was expecting through a surrogate, the criminal complaint states.

King also allegedly shared a photo of a onesie while mentioning the child he was expecting with his partner, and investigators reported in the complaint that they later found a onesie in his home that matched the one in the messages they reviewed.

U.S. District Court

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

During one such conversation with the account he believed to be of the New York subject, King allegedly said his “favorite” age range for child victims is “single digits,” indicating children under the age of 10, the complaint states.

Story continues

In one chat exchange, the account King maintained allegedly shared photos of an adult male sodomizing a prepubescent child, investigators said in the complaint.

King's attorneys declined to comment when contacted on Thursday. He has not been charged and was denied a request for a pre-trial release on Tuesday.

If you suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse, text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.