Veterans Amy Millar, Mario Deslauriers named to Olympic equestrian jumping team

TORONTO — Olympic veterans Amy Millar and Mario Deslauriers were named to Canada's equestrian jumping team for this summer's Paris Games.

Millar, the daughter of legendary show jumper Ian Millar, and Deslauriers were part of the team that qualified Canada for the event with a silver medal at the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile.

They will be joined by Erynn Ballard of Tottenham, Ont., who is currently the second highest-ranked female show jumper in the world, on the team announced Wednesday by Equestrian Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.

The 47-year-old Millar, from Perth, Ont., returns to the Olympics after competing at the 2016 Rio Games, where Canada just missed the podium with a fourth-place finish in mixed team jumping.

Deslauriers, 59, from Venise-en-Québec, Que., will appear in his fifth Games after making his debut at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Canada’s dressage and eventing teams will be announced at a later date.





This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 26, 2024.

The Canadian Press