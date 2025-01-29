Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell re-signs with Indiana Fever after strong 2024 season

Indiana will keep its big three — Mitchell, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston — intact in 2025

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell is staying put.

Kelsey Mitchell averaged 19.2 points per game in 2024 — a career high, and tied with Caitlin Clark for the highest on the team. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Fever announced Wednesday that the team and Mitchell had agreed to terms on an extension, bringing the veteran guard back to Indiana for an eighth season. Mitchell, who was drafted second overall by the Fever in 2018, has spent her entire career in Indiana.

The Fever cored Mitchell last week, a WNBA free agency designation that ensures exclusive rights to that player. Teams can core one unrestricted free agent on the roster, and offer them a one-year, full-guaranteed supermax contract. (Cored players cannot sign with another team, but can be traded, as happened with former Las Vegas Aces guard Kelsey Plum.) The team did not provide specifics on the deal on Wednesday.

Mitchell has been the Fever's leading scorer for most of her career, but 2024 was a particularly strong year for her. Mitchell averaged a career-high 19.2 points per game, with the 29-year-old guard starting in 38 of 40 games and averaging 32 minutes per game.

With the signing, the Fever's big three — Mitchell, Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston — will remain intact. Clark and Mitchell led the team in scoring in 2024, both averaging 19.2 points per game, while Boston averaged 14 points per game and led the team with 8.9 rebounds per game.

The trio was a successful one for the Fever last season, leading the team to its first playoff appearance since 2016. Clark and Boston are both on rookie deals; Boston's carries a club option for 2026. By bringing Mitchell back, the Fever have decided to run it back in 2025.