Veteran guard Elfrid Payton returns to the Pelicans

Point guard Elfrid Payton has agreed to a deal with the New Orleans Pelicans, his agent, Darrell Comer of Tandem, told ESPN.

Former NBA players Ike Anigbogu, Izaiah Brockington, Jalen Crutcher and Elfrid Payton joined G League team Birmingham Squadron for the 2024-25 season. -via HoopsHype / October 26, 2024

The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has waived Keion Brooks Jr., Trhae Mitchell, Josh Oduro, and Elfrid Payton. -via NBA.com / October 16, 2024

Scott Agness: Veteran point guard Elfrid Payton, who was with the Mad Ants last season, has officially signed with the New Orleans Pelicans. -via x.com / October 11, 2024

