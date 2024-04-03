Veteran Communication Execs Kristy Chan & Meghan Johnson Launch Trifecta Public Relations

Veteran communications executives Kristy Chan and Meghan Johnson have launched Trifecta PR, a new full-service agency with an expertise in building impactful public relations and awards campaigns and brand partnerships for clients in film, television and consumer brands.

Clients include Disney Branded Television and Prime Video, among other studios and streamers, as well as new book Open to Love: The Secrets of Senior Dating and the fashion brand LBLC The Label.

“We absolutely love what we do and enjoy working together, and this new venture has generated a renaissance of creativity for the both of us,” said Chan.

“We pride ourselves on being innovators, strategists and storytellers, and while we’re passionate about continuing to work in entertainment, we’re excited about expanding and building relationships in other industries,” added Johnson.

With decades of experience in entertainment publicity, awards and event strategy as well as corporate and crisis communications, the careers of Chan and Johnson span across scripted and unscripted content for network, cable and streaming, syndication, podcasts, documentaries, film, home entertainment and consumer products. Collectively, they have helped series and individuals earn nearly 1,000 Emmy nominations and 250 wins.

Prior to co-founding Trifecta PR, Chan led PR teams and campaigns at Warner Bros. Television Group, TNT/TBS/truTV, Netflix, Universal Television and MGM, serving most recently as Senior Vice President of Publicity for WBTVG’s unscripted studio while also spearheading awards across both the scripted and unscripted slate. Previously, Johnson helmed publicity efforts for The Bachelor franchise, among other projects, as Director of Publicity at Warner Bros. Television Group, following roles at Universal Studio Group, NBC, FOX, E! and Esquire Network.

Throughout the years, the pair have developed and overseen publicity and awards campaigns for 30 Rock, The Bachelor franchise, Bridgerton, Extra, Friends: The Reunion, The Good Place, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, Heroes, Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, House, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, The Mindy Project, Locke & Key, Never Have I Ever, Parks and Recreation, Russian Doll, Sex Education, Smash, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Voice, and Will & Grace, among others.

Both are members of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

