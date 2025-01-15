Verona becomes the 8th Serie A club under American ownership after Presidio buys it out

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Hellas Verona has become the eighth club in Serie A to be under American ownership after Texas-based Presidio Investors took full control on Wednesday.

Presidio, a private equity firm based in Austin, has acquired 100% ownership of Verona – bringing to an end Maurizio Setti’s 13-year stint at the helm.

“We’ve worked hard these past months to achieve this milestone, and are excited to take our first steps in this historic city, leading a club that is an integral part of Verona and its people,” Presidio Investors managing partner Christian Puscasiu said.

“We would like to thank Maurizio Setti for his valuable stewardship of the club and for facilitating this transition. We are confident that his continued efforts … will be an important part of the club’s future success.”

Setti will remain at Verona as “senior adviser of football operation” and the club has also appointed former Roma CEO Italo Zanzi as its executive chairman.

“It is a profound honor to join Hellas Verona, a club that embodies the passion and heritage of the city of Verona,” Zanzi said.

“We are dedicated to honoring the club’s rich traditions while working to strengthen its operations in all areas.”

Verona is one point above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday's home game against Lazio.

The other Serie A teams owned by Americans are: Inter and AC Milan, Atalanta, Fiorentina, Parma, Roma and Venezia.

Bologna is owned by Canadian Joey Saputo.

