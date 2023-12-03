Vermont men's basketball stuns Yale with epic, five-point comeback in final second

Vermont's TJ Long beats the buzzer to tie Yale on Dec. 2, 2023 at Patrick Gym. Long was fouled on the shot and converted the 4-point play as Vermont stunned the Bulldogs 66-65.

College basketball season – and the madness that comes with it – is in midseason form.

With fewer than four seconds remaining, Yale guard Bez Mbeng sunk two free throws to give the Bulldogs a five-point lead over the Vermont Catamounts. Then Vermont pulled off a miracle.

Yale conceded an uncontested layup with 0.6 seconds left. Vermont's deficit was down to three points, but all the Bulldogs needed to do was inbound the ball. Before they got the chance, they were called for an offensive foul. Vermont ball.

The Catamounts executed an inbound play, and guard TJ Long got off a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer while drawing a foul. It banked in. The gym exploded with noise.

With 0.3 seconds remaining, Long stood at the foul line with a chance for a four-point play to seal a nearly impossible victory in regulation.

Long nailed his free throw, giving Vermont a one-point lead just seconds after trailing by five, and the Catamounts pulled off one of the greatest comebacks of the young college basketball season.

Vermont trailed Yale by 5 points with less than a second left.



They won in regulation pic.twitter.com/7OFXza9pTh — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) December 3, 2023

Long finished the game leading both teams in scoring with 23 points. Mbeng led Yale with his 18 points.

Vermont moved to 7-2 with the win. They'll travel to Boston to take on Northeastern on Dec. 6. Yale fell to 5-4 and 1-3 on the road. The Bulldogs head home and take on Fairfield on Dec. 6.

