Verdugo hits go-ahead single as Yankees end regular season with 6-4 win over Pirates

NEW YORK (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a go-ahead, two-run single with the bases loaded and two outs in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees ended the regular season with a 6-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Struggling for most of the second half, Verdugo snapped a 4-all tie by hitting a fastball from Carmen Mlodzinski into right field to score Austin Wells and Jasson Domínguez. Wells was hit by a pitch from Colin Holderman (3-6), and Domínguez walked.

Following a walk by Jon Berti, Verdugo delivered his fourth hit in 24 at-bats with the bases loaded. Acquired from Boston in December, Verdugo batted .233 in his first season with the Yankees.

“So many times it’s not the fancy, the sexy, big hits all the time,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “It’s the grinding out at-bats, working a walk, setting the table. Three really good ones there.”

It was Verdugo’s second hit this season and 12th of his career to give his team a lead in the eighth inning or later.

Luke Weaver (7-3) stranded a runner in the eighth and Clay Holmes struck out Oneil Cruz on a sweeper for his 30th save in 43 chances. It was Holmes’ first save since Aug. 30 against St. Louis.

AL East champion New York (94-68) clinched home-field advantage throughout the American League playoffs Saturday when Cleveland lost to Houston.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Verdugo said.

Pittsburgh (76-86) matched its record from last year and finished its sixth straight losing season. The Pirates were 56-54 on Aug. 3 and lost 32 of their final 52 games.

“We have to get better,” manager Derek Shelton said. “The last two teams that we played in terms of the Brewers and the Yankees, they’re doing what we expect to do, and what we need to do and want to do.”

Trent Grisham hit a two-run homer two pitches in and had an RBI single after being a late addition to the Yankees’ lineup. Aaron Judge was scratched shortly before a 91-minute rain delay at the start.

Pitching in the rain, Clarke Schmidt allowed four runs and four hits in four-plus innings in an audition for New York’s postseason rotation — a day after rookie Luis Gil gave up four homers in similar conditions. Boone said neither of those outings will influence who is in the postseason rotation.

“We’re just ultimately trying to make the best decision who we think gives us the best chance in a given situation, in a given start against a given opponent, whatever it may be,” Boone said. “Again I feel like it’s a good decision we have in front of us because both guys are very capable."

Schmidt finished with a 2.85 ERA in 16 starts and made five after missing more than three months with a right lat strain.

“Just really tough out there,” Schmidt said. “At times, you couldn’t really find the mound, the rubber from all the dirt that was covering the mound. It was hard to grip the ball because the rosins were so wet.”

Schmidt exited after walking Bryan Reynolds. Mark Leiter Jr. gave up a tying double to Joey Bart.

Pittsburgh starter Bailey Falter allowed four runs and four hits in three innings.

IN THE SEATS

The Yankees drew 3,309,838 for 79 home dates, a slight increase from 3,269,016 for 80 home dates in 2023 when they won 82 games. New York had 17 sellouts, the third-most at the current Yankee Stadium and their most since having 23 in 2018

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: 1B Anthony Rizzo, who fractured the fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand Saturday, was not put on the injured list and will get treatment. … RHP Jake Cousins (right pectoral strain) threw on back-to-back days before taking Sunday off. He is to throw again Monday, have a bullpen session Tuesday and face hitters Thursday. … INF DJ LeMahieu (right hip impingement) will participate in workouts ahead of the AL Division Series.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Open spring training at the Orioles on Feb. 22 in Sarasota, Florida.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole starts Game 1 of the Division Series on Saturday in the Bronx against Baltimore or Kansas City.

___

Larry Fleisher, The Associated Press