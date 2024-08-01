The Chicago Bears have arguably their best receiver room in franchise history with DJ Moore, Rome Odunze, and Keenan Allen. However, there is one way that it could get even better than it's already perceived to be: If Velus Jones Jr. turns into a productive player.

Jones doesn’t need to be a star to be considered a good receiver. Going out there and being an above-average wideout would do wonders for this offense.

If he's considered a threat, all of a sudden, the rest of the players will find more space out there as a result. The talent is there for Jones. General manager Ryan Poles didn’t select him in the third round for no reason. It is time for him to prove the Bears right.

Jones has demonstrated the ability to return kickoffs in both college and the NFL. He has returned punts in the past but kickoffs are his strong suit -- and his best way to earn a roster spot and carve out a role for himself on this team. Because, unfortunately through his first two seasons, Jones hasn't lived up ton his third-round billing.

If Jones can prove to be a playmaker on offense, that could boost his confidence in the return game as well. Chicago would certainly love to have him at the top of his game on all fronts. With other stars around him, there is a lot less pressure. He can just go out there when his name is called and answer the bell when the ball is thrown in his direction.

But he also has to prove he can be a contributor for this team. There are a number of veteran wideouts -- including DeAndre Carter and Dante Pettis -- competing for one of those final roster spots, where special teams and overall contributions will prove to be the difference.

Now is likely Jones' final chance to prove his worth with this team. If he does, the team could be even more dangerous than we thought it could be.

This article originally appeared on Bears Wire: Velus Jones likely has one last chance to prove himself in 2024