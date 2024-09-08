Veilleux throws 2 TD passes, Gilmore snags late INT as Georgia St. beats Chattanooga 24-21

ATLANTA (AP) — Christian Veilleux completed 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns, Freddie Brock ran for 73 yards and touchdown on 14 carries and Georgia State beat Chattanooga 24-21 Saturday night.

Brock scored on a 12-yard run that gave Georgia State (1-1) a four-point lead with 7:01 to play. Chattanooga (0-2) went three-and-out (with minus-6 yards) on its next possession and Jyron Gilmore's interception for Panthers with 58 seconds to play sealed it.

After a 41-yard punt by James Allen pinned the Mocs at their own 2, Sam Phillips caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Chase Artopoeus to make it 21-17 with 11:33 left in the fourth quarter. Georgia State answered with a nine-play, 59-yard drive that culminated with a 10-yard TD run by Brock.

Artopoeus was 13-of-23 passing for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions and Phillips finished with eight receptions for 195 yards.

The Mocs went 75 yards in 11 plays to take a 7-3 lead when Dalton Restelli caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Artopoeus with 1:27 left in the first quarter. Veilleux hit Jordan Fox for a 19-yard TD early in the second and Georgia State took a 10-7 lead into the intermission.

Reggie Davis, who finished with 68 yards rushing, scored on a 2-yard run — set up by a strip-sack of Veilleux by E.J. Thomas that was returned 25 yards by Leroy Harris III to the 10.

Veilleux answered about 3 minutes later with a 22-yard touchdown pass to Ted Hurst that gave Geogia State a 17-14 lead going into the fourth quarter.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press