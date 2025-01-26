Vegas hosts Florida following Eichel's 2-goal game

Florida Panthers (29-18-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (30-15-4, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Knights -125, Panthers +105; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers after Jack Eichel scored two goals in the Golden Knights' 4-3 loss to the Dallas Stars.

Vegas has a 30-15-4 record overall and an 18-6-1 record in home games. The Golden Knights have a 29-6-3 record in games they score three or more goals.

Florida is 29-18-3 overall and 16-9-1 on the road. The Panthers have a +14 scoring differential, with 162 total goals scored and 148 given up.

Sunday's game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brett Howden has scored 16 goals with six assists for the Golden Knights. Pavel Dorofeyev has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has 11 goals and 30 assists for the Panthers. Sam Reinhart has seven goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 3-6-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Panthers: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

