VanVleet throws 2 TD passes, Hackett runs for 2, Dayton tops Ave Maria 49-7

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Drew VanVleet threw for two touchdowns and Mason Hackett ran for two as Dayton overwhelmed Ave Maria 49-7 on Saturday.

The NAIA-level Gyrenes went 72 yards in eight plays after stopping the Flyers (2-1) on a three-and-out on the opening drive. Logan Howard found Thomas Schiavoni for an 8-yard touchdown.

That awakened Dayton, which had two quick touchdowns to lead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. VanVleet connected with Gavin Lochow for a 71-yard score and Cade Beam had a 4-yard run. VanVleet was 16 of 20 for 239 yards in the game.

Two long drives chewed up the second quarter. Hackett capped both, one a 23-yard run the other a 1-yard plunge. The two drives covered 77 and 80 yards. Hackett finished with 89 yards on 12 carries.

There were two more long drives in the third quarter, with Tyler Brown ending a 77-yarder with a 9-yard run, then Van Vleet hit Ethan Thulin for 13 yards to end a 71-yard drive.

Eli Kirk capped the scoring in the fourth quarter, stepping into the end zone after Logan Foodby blocked a punt and Kirk picked it up at the 2.

Dayton finished with 488 yards, 224 on the ground, and Ave Maria had 199 yards.

