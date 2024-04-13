VanVleet and the Rockets take on conference foe Los Angeles

Houston Rockets (40-41, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (51-30, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Fred VanVleet and the Houston Rockets take on Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

The Clippers are 30-21 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles scores 115.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Rockets are 27-24 against Western Conference opponents. Houston is fourth in the NBA with 45.3 rebounds per game. Alperen Sengun paces the Rockets with 9.3.

The Clippers score 115.8 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 113.3 the Rockets give up. The Rockets average 114.3 points per game, 2.0 more than the 112.3 the Clippers allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Clippers won 122-116 in the last matchup on March 7.

TOP PERFORMERS: James Harden is averaging 16.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Clippers. George is averaging 24.9 points over the last 10 games.

VanVleet is averaging 17.5 points and 8.1 assists for the Rockets. Jalen Green is averaging 25.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points per game.

Rockets: 4-6, averaging 115.1 points, 40.5 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.0 points.

INJURIES: Clippers: Joshua Primo: out (ankle), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Rockets: Tari Eason: out for season (leg), Jae'Sean Tate: day to day (ankle), Steven Adams: out for season (knee), Alperen Sengun: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press