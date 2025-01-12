VanSlooten scores 19 with 12 rebounds; No. 20 Michigan State women beat Washington 80-68

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Reserve Grace VanSlooten scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds —her third double-double this season — and Julia Ayrault also scored 19 points with eight rebounds to help No. 20 Michigan State beat Washington 80-68 on Sunday.

Theryn Hallock and Ines Sotelo each scored 11 points for Michigan State (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten).

Elle Ladine hit two free throws, Sayvia Sellers scored in the paint and Ladine added a 3-pointer in a 7-2 spurt that gave the Huskies a one-point lead a little more than 2 minutes into the second half. Michigan State scored seven consecutive points to take a 48-42 lead with 4:58 left in the third quarter and the Spartans led the rest of the way.

Sellers led the Huskies with 21 points, Ladine added 17 and Hannah Stines scored 11. Dalayah Daniels grabbed 11 rebounds to go with six points, three steals and two blocks.

Washington (13-5, 3-2) had its five-game win streak snapped.

Hallock scored seven points in a 9-4 spurt to open the fourth quarter that gave Michigan State a 12-point lead three minutes into the period and the Huskies trailed by at least seven points the rest of the way.

The Spartans scored 22 points off 20 Washington turnovers and Michigan State outscored the Huskies 31-13 in bench points.

Washington plays at No. 25 Michigan and the Spartans hit the road to take on Rutgers, both on Wednesday.

