Vanderbilt football linebacker leaves field on stretcher during Kentucky game

Vanderbilt senior edge defender Miles Capers was stretchered off the field during the second quarter of the Commodores’ game at Kentucky.

Capers, who contributed a key strip sack in the Commodores’ upset of No. 1 Alabama the week before, was injured on a 6-yard run from Kentucky running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye with 10:19 left in the second quarter. He was quickly surrounded by medical staff from both teams and Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea.

Replays appeared to show Capers take a helmet-to-helmet hit from one of his own teammates while trying to tackle Sumo-Kargnbaye.

Play was stopped for several minutes before Capers was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the field. During the stoppage Vanderbilt players went down on one knee along their sideline. At one point, UK coach Mark Stoops went onto the field to speak with Lea.

The SEC Network broadcast showed Capers’ parents being escorted out of the stands and onto the field during the delay. They accompanied him off the field after he was placed on the stretcher. Capers’ teammates surrounded the stretcher before he left the field.

The game was tied at 7 at the time of the injury.

