Vanderbilt’s Cinderella season continues with second straight win at Kentucky

One week after knocking off No. 1 Alabama, Vanderbilt won its second consecutive game in Kroger Field with a 20-13 victory over Kentucky.

The loss kills the momentum Kentucky established before its bye week with an upset win at Ole Miss. Now, Kentucky faces more questions about an offense that struggled to score against a Vanderbilt defense surrendering 25.6 points per game entering the night.

With both teams playing their favored methodical offensive style, possessions were limited for much of the first half.

The game was tied at seven with 1:35 remaining before halftime before Vanderbilt marched 60 yards on six plays for its second touchdown, an 18-yard pass from quarterback Diego Pavia to wide receiver Richie Hoskins. Vanderbilt added a field goal on the first possession of the second half for a 17-7 lead.

Kentucky has rallied from a 10-point deficit to win just once since the 2019 Belk Bowl.

The Wildcats did look on the verge of climbing back into the game with a long drive, but Stoops elected to decline a Vanderbilt offsides flag on first-and-goal at the 6-yard line after a 5-yard Gavin Wimsatt run. Instead of first-and-goal at the 3, Kentucky took second-and-goal at the 1. That decision immediately backfired with a false start penalty and two failed attempts at the end zone. The sequence turned into a disaster when holder Wilson Berry could not handle the snap on a short field goal attempt and was forced to heave a desperation pass that was intercepted near the goal line.

Vanderbilt stretched the lead to 13 with a 50-yard field goal on its next drive.

Kentucky answered with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that took just 1:45 of game time, but another bad snap and hold on the point-after attempt following Dane Key’s 22-yard touchdown catch kept the deficit at seven with 7:02 remaining.

Vandagriff threw an interception on a fourth-and-21 attempt with 1:02 remaining to end any hope of a comeback.

Kentucky entered the game ranked 14th nationally in third-down defense (30%), but Vanderbilt ranked 19th in third-down conversion percentage (49.3). The Commodores handily won what looked likely to be a decisive factor in the game by converting 8 of 12 third downs.

TURNING POINT

Kentucky looked to have a chance to score before halftime when it started a drive at its own 6-yard line and 2:24 on the clock with a 15-yard Jamarion Wilcox run, but the next three plays were all incomplete passes to give Vanderbilt possession at the Commodores’ 40-yard line with 1:35 left in the second quarter. Vanderbilt then marched down the field to score its second touchdown six plays later for a 14-7 halftime lead. The Commodores had deferred after winning the coin toss, so they also started the second half with possession, converting a 49-yard field goal for a 10-point lead.

MVP

After a week of national hype following Vanderbilt’s upset of Alabama, Pavia continued to impress with another stellar performance. He finished the night having completed 15 of 18 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Pavia also gained 53 yards on 13 carries.

KEY STAT

Penalties were an issue for Kentucky in key moments. An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Dane Key stalled the opening drive, turning a scoring opportunity into a punt. A roughing the passer flag against linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson helped Vanderbilt march from its own 3-yard line to score a touchdown on its opening drive. The false start in the third quarter directly contributed to another missed opportunity.

UK finished the game with 12 penalties for 106 yards.