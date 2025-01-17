Vancouver Rise sign Canadian international Quinn

Vancouver Rise has announced the landmark signing of Canadian national team midfielder Quinn. The 29-year-old, who has played more than 100 times for Canada, is an Olympic gold medalist and brings a wealth of experience to their new squad ahead of the start of the Northern Super League season.

Starting out playing for Duke University’s Duke Blue Devils, Quinn was the first Canadian to play for the team. In 2017, they earned Atlantic Coast Conference Midfielder of the Year honours. They were named All-ACC First Team and United Soccer Coaches First Team All-American during the same year.

Quinn joined Washington Spirit in 2018, becoming the highest drafted Canadian in NWSL history. They played in all but one of Spirit’s games in her first season. The 29-year-old went on to spend time at Paris FC before joining Seattle Reign in 2019.

Quinn has recently completed six seasons with Seattle in the NWSL but now moves back to their home country for the first time in their professional career.

Quinn: Creating History

Quinn is a true trailblazer of the game. They became the first openly non-binary transgender athlete to both compete, medal, and become a gold medalist at an Olympic Games in 2021, and to play at the FIFA World Cup in 2023. They have spoken of being visible in the sport and using their platform to inspire despite being a self-proclaimed introvert.

Northern Super League ready for kick-off

The inaugural season of the Northern Super League is set to kick off in April. Consisting of six clubs, Vancouver will be joined by Halifax Tides FC, Montreal Roses FC, AFC Toronto, Calgary Wild FC, Ottawa Rapid FC.

