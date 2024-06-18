Vancouver Canucks sign defenseman Filip Hronek to 8-year extension

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Canucks have signed defenseman Filip Hronek to an eight-year extension with an average annual value of $7.25 million.

Hronek, 26, was set to become a restricted free agent at the end of June.

Vancouver acquired the 6-foot, 190-pound blue liner from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for a package of draft picks, including a first-round selection, last March.

Hronek put up a career-high 48 points (five goals, 43 assists) in 81 regular-season games for the Canucks last season.

He had 35 goals and 170 assists over 390 regular-season games in his six-year career with the two teams, and two points in 13 playoff games for the Canucks this year.

The Red Wings originally picked Hronek in the second round (53rd overall) in the 2016 draft.

Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin said the team looks forward to seeing Hronek continue to grow both on and off the ice.

“Filip has fit in seamlessly on our blueline, giving us stability and strength on the right side,” he said in a statement. “His ability to skate, defend and create offence is exactly what you want from a top pairing defenceman. This season he has shown all of us his desire to compete and a willingness to be a leader on this hockey team.”

The Associated Press