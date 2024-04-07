Dutch Cyclist Van der Poel crushes rivals in Paris-Roubaix race

Mathieu van der Poel triumphed on the cobbles for a second straight year Sunday after a solo 60-kilometre breakaway to win the Paris-Roubaix race known as 'the Hell of the North'.

The 29-year-old Dutch world champion won the Tour of Flanders a week ago and crossed the line almost three minutes ahead of the nearest chasers after the brutal 260km run including 57km of cobbles.

"This goes way beyond my expectations, there will be a big party tonight," he said at the line.

"I was at the limit at Flanders but here I really enjoyed the final kilometres," said van der Poel who was cheered by vast crowds over the final 50km.

Already one of cycling's best-paid riders, Van der Poel wins 30,000 euros (32,500 dollars) for his efforts and will have his name engraved on a plaque at the outdoor showers where riders usually wash off splatters of mud.

Van der Poel's teammate Jasper Philipsen was second and Dane Mads Pedersen was third as they contested a three-way sprint with Nils Politt of UAE at the line.

The decisive moment came on cobbles with Van der Poel shifting from 40kph to 60kph in almost the blink of an eye, devastating the lead group of around 12 riders which featured Briton Tom Pidcock.

The hefty cobbles that make up the surface of around 57km of the route, in 29 sections, cause countless punctures, broken wheels and falls.

