Valparaiso hosts Liberty to open season

Liberty Flames vs. Valparaiso Beacons

Xenia, Ohio; Monday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flames -9; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso starts the season at home against Liberty.

Valparaiso finished 7-25 overall with a 4-7 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Beacons averaged 13.3 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 18.3 bench points last season.

Liberty finished 18-14 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Flames averaged 5.2 steals, 2.3 blocks and 10.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press