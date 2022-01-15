Valerie Bertinelli and ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox release memoirs: 5 books not to miss

In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All books are on sale Tuesday.

1. "Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today," by Valerie Bertinelli (Mariner, nonfiction)

What it’s about: The actress, TV personality and cookbook author takes an honest look at being a woman in midlife, offering fellow women a blueprint for aging into loving oneself.

The buzz: “This thoughtful, bighearted book is sure to be a hit with Bertinelli fans and those with an appetite for stories of hard-won self-acceptance,” says Kirkus Reviews.

2. “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat,” by Brian Cox (Grand Central, nonfiction)

What it’s about: Just like patriarch Logan Roy whom he plays on HBO's "Succession," Cox is not known for holding his tongue. The versatile actor’s voice rings loud in this no-holds-barred memoir that traces his rags-to-riches story.

The buzz: “Wisdom, a modicum of modesty, and delicious gossip make for an entertaining memoir,” says Kirkus Reviews.

3. “This Will Be Funny Later,” by Jenny Pentland (Harper, nonfiction)

What it’s about: The daughter of Roseanne Barr, whose life experiences served as fodder for the hit sitcom “Roseanne,” writes this biting memoir about coming-of-age in the shadow of her mother’s fame in a toxic culture of celebrity.

The buzz: “This intimate portrayal of the dark side of Hollywood is hard to put down,” says Publishers Weekly.

4. “Manifesto on Never Giving Up,” by Bernardine Evaristo (Grove, nonfiction)

What it’s about: The Booker Prize-winning author of “Girl, Woman, Other” gives an inspirational account of her life and creative vision centering on the lives of Black Britons.

The buzz: “Readers will find much to ruminate over in this meditation on the power of art and persistence,” says Publishers Weekly.

5. “Anatomy: A Love Story,” by Dana Schwartz (Wednesday Book, fiction)

What it’s about: From the creator of the podcast “Noble Blood” comes a sumptuously gothic young adult romance about a young woman in Georgian-era Edinburgh who wants to become a surgeon crossing paths with a dashing resurrection man who brings her bodies to dissect.

The buzz: “With an elegantly macabre touch, Schwartz stitches a haunting romance with the gritty realities of corpse-related medical practices in 19th-century Edinburgh,” says Publishers Weekly.

