Valencia vs Barcelona: Preview, predictions and lineups

Having endured a torrid 2023/24 campaign, Barcelona kick off the new season under new management.

Hansi Flick has replaced club legend Xavi Hernandez in the dugout following a successful spell at Bayern Munich and significantly less fruitful stint with the German national team. The 59-year-old has had an entire summer to work with his squad - well, those that haven't been competing internationally - and will need to make swift improvements on the pitch.

Barca's woeful 3-0 friendly defeat to Monaco won't have boosted morale before a trip to Valencia this Saturday but the Catalan giants are still primed to get off to a winning start in 2024/25.

Valencia only just managed a top-half finish last season under Ruben Baraja and a quiet transfer window will have tempered expectations of an improved campaign. Saturday's hosts haven't beaten Barca since January 2020 but did earn a respectable 1-1 draw in this fixture last term.

Here is 90min's preview of Valencia's clash with Barca.

Valencia vs Barcelona H2H Record (Last Five Games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Valencia vs Barcelona on TV and live stream

Valencia team news

Valencia are missing several players for Barca's visit including left-back Jose Gaya, who is still sidelined with a muscle injury. Elsewhere in defence, Mouctar Diakhaby is unavailable for the foreseeable future following the horrific knee injury he sustained against Real Madrid last season.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has been linked with Liverpool in recent days but should still start between the sticks for Valencia, while forward Hugo Duro will be aiming to continue his impressive 2023/24 form that saw him score 13 La Liga goals.

Valencia predicted lineup vs Barcelona

Valencia predicted lineup vs Barcelona (4-4-2): Mamardashvili; Correia, Tarega, Yarek, Vazquez; Almeida, Guillamon, Pepelu, Tejon; Mir, Duro.

Barcelona team news

Barca are missing five important figures for their opening day clash with Valencia, including the exceptional midfield trio of Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri. The latter is closest to a return and could feature before the end of the month following a knee injury suffered at Euro 2024.

At the back, Ronald Araujo is missing for Flick and will be sidelined for several months after undergoing an operation. Up top, Ansu Fati, who spent last season on loan at Brighton, will sit out with a foot injury.

Despite recently signing from RB Leipzig, Euro 2024 superstar Dani Olmo is currently not registered for Barca's squad and won't be able to face Valencia. The same applies to Inigo Martinez and Pau Victor.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Valencia (4-2-3-1): Ter Stegen; Fort, Kounde, Christensen, Balde; Gundogan, Casado; Yamal, Torre, Raphinha; Lewandowski.

Valencia vs Barcelona score prediction

A weakened Barca team decimated by injuries, fatigued summer internationals and unregistered players will offer Valencia hope of a surprise scalp at the beginning of the Flick era. They caused Barca issues last season, scoring three times across the two fixtures and earning a point at the Mestalla.

However, Barca's attacking quality should see them over the line, with the young players likely drafted into the XI having shown enough in pre-season to be trusted. Robert Lewandowski could be the difference-maker yet again, as he was when he scored a hat-trick in the two clubs' most recent meeting.