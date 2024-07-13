Valencia remain steadfast on Giorgi Mamardashvili asking price, sale not needed this summer

Giorgi Mamardashvili is off the back of numerous fantastic performances at Euro 2024, and while he is currently a Valencia player, it’s not guaranteed that he will stay there until the end of the summer transfer window.

Los Che expect offers to arrive for the 23-year-old goalkeeper, and although they are not in a good place financially, they will not drop their asking price of €40m, as reported by Diario AS. At the very least, head coach Ruben Baraja does not expect a sale to occur before Mamardashvili returns for pre-season in two weeks’ time.

The report goes on to say that Valencia need to raise €20m from sales in order to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, but crucially, they have until the end of next June to bring in that money. It means that they are more than willing to retain Mamardashvili’s services for next season, and if needs be, he can be sold next May/June.