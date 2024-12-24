Valencia make approach for West Brom boss Corberan

Carlos Corberan led West Bromwich Albion to a fifth-placed finish in the Championship last season [Rex Features]

La Liga strugglers Valencia have made an official approach for West Bromwich Albion head coach Carlos Corberan.

Two separate sources have told BBC Sport and BBC Radio WM that talks are currently ongoing between the clubs, although a deal is yet to be finalised.

However, Valencia are said to be willing to pay the 41-year-old Spaniard's release clause at Championship club Albion, believed to be in the region of £3-4m.

The Spanish club sacked head coach Ruben Baraja on Monday after just two wins in 17 league matches this season.

Former Huddersfield Town boss Corberan was appointed by the Baggies in October 2022, leading them to a ninth-placed finish in his first season and fifth last term, as they lost to eventual winners Southampton in the play-off semi-finals.

He has guided Albion to seventh place in the Championship table this season, just outside the play-off places on goal difference, despite claiming his playing budget had been reduced by 30%.

Corberan had been linked with the recent managerial vacancy at Premier League side Southampton, but Saints chose Ivan Juric to replace the sacked Russell Martin.

Valencia, Corberan's hometown club, are four points from safety, sitting second bottom of La Liga.

In Baraja's final game as manager, they drew 2-2 with Alaves on Sunday to move off the bottom of the table on goal difference.

They face reigning champions Real Madrid in their next La Liga game on 3 January.