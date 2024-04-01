Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson Make Easter Special for Son Rome Despite Toddler's Holiday Cold

The couple made the best of a holiday with a sick toddler, sharing photos on Instagram

Jenna Johnson/Instagram Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson with son Rome celebrating Easter

Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson went all out for Easter.

On Sunday the Dancing With the Stars pros shared cute photos showing how they powered through the Easter holiday with their 14-month-old son Rome, who was dealing with a cold on the special day.

Johnson, 29, documented the day on her Instagram Story, beginning with the weepy toddler opening up his Easter basket. In the caption, she explained the little guy "woke up with a bad cold, so this is the majority of how the day has gone."

The family did manage to take a cute photo on their way to church, though Johnson noted her little boy's "tired little eyes."

After church, the two spent some time with family for an Easter brunch. The gathering took a turn when the sick toddler met a "life-sized Easter bunny" and wasn't thrilled by the interaction.

"Today was not the day," Johnson said of the moment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jenna Johnson/Instagram Rome cries while checking out the contents of his Easter basket

Related: Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson's Son Rome Sports an Adorable Fedora as He Shows a Hint of Red Hair

In February, Johnson shared an adorable photo on Instagram of Rome sitting outside and wearing a tan fedora. In the picture, the toddler was dressed in corduroy overalls and a white T-shirt and held a toy in his hands that he was playing with.

"Cheeks + a fedora = 🥹😭🥰🤩🤭 Do you see the hint of red in his hair?!?! So curious to see what his hair color will actually turn out to be!" Johnson captioned the post.

Only a month before, the couple celebrated their son's first birthday, with Johnson sharing a series of adorable photos on Instagram of Rome as he celebrated his first trip around the sun.

The newly minuted 1-year-old smiled as he sat on a gold couch, wearing a birthday crown that read "One," on it, with the "O" in the shape of a bear.

Story continues

Jenna Johnson/Instagram Jenna Johnson comforts son Rome after he's scared by life-sized Easter bunny

In other photos, he stood and giggled, and then was presented with his birthday cake.

"Happy 1st Birthday to the sweetest soul I’ve ever known 🩵," Johnson began her caption.



"I am torn with emotions on this beautiful day of celebration. A full year of knowing you, loving you, and learning from you. Yet how have 365 magical days gone by of you being my tiny (huge) baby that I’ll never get back?"



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.