Utah hosts San Antonio in conference matchup

San Antonio Spurs (1-2, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (0-4, 15th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Utah for a Western Conference matchup.

Utah finished 31-51 overall and 16-36 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Jazz averaged 115.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 120.5 last season.

San Antonio finished 22-60 overall and 14-37 in Western Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Spurs averaged 15.4 points off of turnovers, 12.7 second-chance points and 39.7 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Jazz: Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula), Isaiah Collier: out (hamstring).

Spurs: Devin Vassell: out (foot), Tre Jones: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press