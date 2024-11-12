Utah hosts Carolina in a non-conference matchup

Carolina Hurricanes (11-3, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (6-6-3, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club and the Carolina Hurricanes will play in a non-conference matchup.

Utah is 6-6-3 overall and 3-2-1 in home games. The Utah Hockey Club have committed 65 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank 10th in the league.

Carolina has an 11-3 record overall and a 6-2-0 record in road games. The Hurricanes have a +23 scoring differential, with 59 total goals scored and 36 allowed.

Wednesday's game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clayton Keller has scored six goals with seven assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Logan Cooley has over the past 10 games.

Jack Roslovic has nine goals and one assist for the Hurricanes. Jackson Blake has scored goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 3-5-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Hurricanes: 9-1-0, averaging 4.7 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Hurricanes: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press