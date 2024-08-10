USWNT vs. Brazil live updates: USA lineup, how to watch Olympic gold medal match

PARIS — The United States women’s national team is playing Brazil in the gold medal match today at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Americans are aiming to win their first gold medal since 2012, which is also the last time they made the final.

They have been led by the trio of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith, who have scored three goals apiece at these Games, while defender Naomi Girma has been something of a brick wall on the backline. All of this orchestrated by new head coach Emma Hayes, whose sense of humor and demanding style has struck the right balance to build trust with the players and get the most out of the roster.

When does USWNT play next?

The Americans play Brazil today in the gold medal match of the Paris Olympics.

What time is USWNT vs. Brazil?

The gold medal match, being played at Parc des Princes, starts at 11 a.m. ET. NBC is airing it, Peacock is live streaming it.

USWNT lineup vs Brazil

USWNT Olympic roster

Forward: Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Jaedyn Smith, Trinity Rodman, Crystal Dunn.

Goalkeepers: Casey Murphy and Alyssa Naeher.

Defenders: Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett.

Midfielders: Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Lynn Williams.

USWNT Olympics schedule 2024

Here are all the games the U.S. women have played and won at these Olympics.

Olympics soccer schedule

The women's soccer gold medal match is Aug. 10 at 11 a.m. ET.

USWNT Olympic wins

The USWNT is 32-7-4 all-time at the Olympics, including four gold medals, won in 1996, 2004, 2008 and 2012.

