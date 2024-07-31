USWNT vs. Australia live updates: USA lineup at Olympics, how to watch

The United States women’s national soccer team continues group play at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Wednesday with a match against Australia. It is the third and final group stage game for the Americans, who beat Zambia 3-0 to start the tournament before dominating Germany 4-1. USA’s big three of Mallory Swanson, Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith have been producing big results so far in this tournament and look to keep that up today.

USA TODAY Sports will bring you live updates, results, highlights, and more throughout the match. Follow along.

What time does USWNT play Australia?

The U.S. and Australia kick off at 1 p.m. ET.

Where to watch USA vs. Australia

E! is airing the match, and Peacock is live streaming it.

USWNT Olympic schedule

Jul 25, 2024; Nice, France; Mallory Swanson of United States celebrates scoring a goal with Sophia Smith against Zambia in a women's Group B match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Allianz Riviera. Mandatory Credit: Raquel Cunha/Reuters via USA TODAY Sports

USWNT Olympic roster

Forward: Sophia Smith, Mallory Swanson, Jaedyn Smith, Trinity Rodman and Crystal Dunn.

Goalkeepers: Casey Murphy and Alyssa Naeher.

Defenders: Tierna Davidson, Emily Fox, Naomi Girma, Casey Krueger, Jenna Nighswonger, Emily Sonnett.

Midfielders: Korbin Albert, Sam Coffey, Lindsey Horan, Rose Lavelle, Lynn Williams.

The USA TODAY app brings you every Team USA medal — right when it happens. Download for full Olympics coverage, crosswords, audio storytelling, the eNewspaper and much more.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: USWNT vs Australia Olympics live updates: USA lineup, what time, more