USWNT gold medals: How many does women's soccer team have at Olympics after Paris Games?

The United States women's national soccer team clinched its fifth Olympic gold medal in the soccer tournament with a victory over Brazil on Saturday.

The U.S. defeated Brazil 1-0 in the gold medal match of the 2024 Paris Olympics to clinch its first gold medal since the 2012 London Olympics. With five gold medals, Team USA remains the only team to win more than one gold medal at the Olympics.

Mallory Swanson gave the U.S. the lead with a goal in the 57th minute off a well-placed ball from Korbin Albert. Goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher also made a key save in extra time on a tremendous one-on-one opportunity for Brazil.

Here's what you need to know about how the U.S. has performed historically in women's soccer in the Olympics:

How many gold medals has the U.S. women's soccer team won?

The U.S. has won the gold medal five times at the Summer Olympics. The first gold came in 1996 — the first year the competition was held — while the most recent came at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Here are the Olympic gold medals the USWNT has won:

1996 Atlanta Olympics

2004 Athens Olympics

2008 Beijing Olympics

2012 London Olympics

2024 Paris Olympics

USWNT history at the Olympics

The USWNT has medaled in all but one Olympic Games, which came during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics. The U.S. won silver in the 2000 Sydney Olympics, and bronze in Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021 after it was postponed a year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In all, the USWNT has seven medals at the Olympics: five golds, one silver and one bronze.

Atlanta 1996: Beat China 2-1 in gold medal match

Sydney 2000: Lost 3-2 to Norway in gold medal match

Athens 2004: Beat Brazil 2-1 in gold medal match

Beijing 2008: Beat Brazil 1-0 in gold medal match

London 2012: Beat Japan 2-1 in gold medal match

Rio 2016: Lost 4-3 on penalty kicks to Sweden in quarterfinals

Tokyo 2020: Beat Australia 4-3 in bronze medal match

Paris 2024: Beat Brazil 1-0 in gold medal match

