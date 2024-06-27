Advertisement
Live

USMNT vs. Panama live tracker: Updates, highlights, analysis as CONCACAF foes meet in Copa América

yahoo sports staff
ARLINGTON, TX - JUNE 23: United States forward Christian Pulisic (#10) dribbles the ball up field during the CONMEBOL Copa America match between the United States and Boliva on June 23, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team is set to face Panama on Thursday (6 p.m. ET, Fox/Univision) in a crucial Copa América Group C clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Led by Christian Pulisic, the USMNT is coming in with confidence after securing a 2-0 win over Bolivia on Sunday in their Copa América opener. Pulisic scored and assisted to lift the U.S. and earn the much-needed three points. The U.S. is second in the Group C standings with Uruguay holding down the top spot on goal differential after taking down Panama 3-1 on Sunday.

Panama was nearly held scoreless Sunday against Urugua, but Michael Murillo was able to score on a late 94th minute goal to keep Los Canaleros from getting shutout. After losing José Luis Rodriguez to a shoulder injury, they face an uphill battle against the U.S.

Will Panama shock the U.S. again? Follow our live tracker below for the latest updates and analysis from the match in Atlanta.

Live3 updates
  • Henry Bushnell

    A familiar USMNT lineup strategy

    For the first time since the 2021 Gold Cup, Gregg Berhalter has named an unchanged starting 11.

    That stat is a tad deceiving, though. The U.S. was largely unchanged, but for one or two tweaks and injuries, at the 2022 World Cup.

    The precedent is relevant, because in Qatar, the USMNT seemed to run out of gas in game No. 4. Is Berhalter going down the same path again 18 months later?

    If the U.S. beats Panama, and if Uruguay beats or draws Bolivia, and if Group D results fall into place, the U.S.-Uruguay group finale becomes relatively meaningless — so that could be an opportunity for Berhalter to rotate and rest tired legs. But Uruguay is also the best team in the group; would it really make sense to shy away from the showdown?

    We'll see — if, first things first, the U.S. takes care of business tonight.

  • Henry Bushnell

    Stage is set for USMNT-Panama

    In what is clearly the biggest event happening Thursday evening in downtown Atlanta, the U.S. and Panama are set to duel at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

    On paper, it looks straightforward. By the end of the night, the USMNT should have a place booked in the 2024 Copa América quarterfinals.

    In reality, it's fútbol. Anything can happen. And Panama knows this U.S. team well. This should be a tougher test than Bolivia offered last weekend.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Welcome to Yahoo Sports and our live coverage of today's Copa América match between the U.S. men's national team and Panama. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 6 p.m. ET. Here's the lineup for the USMNT:

  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement
  • Advertisement