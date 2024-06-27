USMNT vs. Panama live tracker: Updates, highlights, analysis as CONCACAF foes meet in Copa América

USMNT's Christian Pulisic dribbles the ball up field during the CONMEBOL Copa America match against Bolivia on June 23, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The U.S. men's national team is set to face Panama on Thursday (6 p.m. ET, Fox/Univision) in a crucial Copa América Group C clash at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Led by Christian Pulisic, the USMNT is coming in with confidence after securing a 2-0 win over Bolivia on Sunday in their Copa América opener. Pulisic scored and assisted to lift the U.S. and earn the much-needed three points. The U.S. is second in the Group C standings with Uruguay holding down the top spot on goal differential after taking down Panama 3-1 on Sunday.

Panama was nearly held scoreless Sunday against Urugua, but Michael Murillo was able to score on a late 94th minute goal to keep Los Canaleros from getting shutout. After losing José Luis Rodriguez to a shoulder injury, they face an uphill battle against the U.S.

Will Panama shock the U.S. again? Follow our live tracker below for the latest updates and analysis from the match in Atlanta.