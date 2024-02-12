Usher's Super Bowl Halftime Show Was a Party From Start to Finish

Usher brought the energy of his sold-out Las Vegas residency to the Super Bowl tonight. Last fall, when the NFL announced that Usher would headline this year's halftime show, we knew we were in for a treat—and the eight-time Grammy winner did not disappoint. He even issued an advisory before his show, via a pseudo-MPAA rating card. It warned viewers of “sweating, gyrating, and possible relationship issues.” What can we say? That’s Usher, baby.

Ahead of the game, fans speculated about which songs Usher would pick for the show. His discography includes nine studio albums and nine number-one singles. How could he choose which songs to keep and which ones to cut? In an interview with Apple Music, Usher explained his mindset while crafting the setlist. "I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we are headed in the future," he said. "What songs do people know me for? What songs have a celebration of [my career]? That was the idea."

Well, Usher's legendary discography was certainly on display at the halftime show. At the beginning of his set, Usher stepped on stage, clad in an all-white suit. His first song, “Caught Up,” elicited a roar from the crowd—and they didn’t quiet down until he exited the stage. Every second of his 13-minute-long set was put to good use. During the show, Usher seamlessly transitioned between the different eras of his career, hitting every falsetto while showing off his moves. Hell, at one point, the man rollerbladed across the stage.

Usher even brought out Alicia Keys for a touching rendition of their 2004 love song, “My Boo.” Then, H.E.R. graced the stage for an epic guitar solo. Near the end of the concert, Lil Jon and Ludacris joined the party for “Yeah!” and “Turn Down for What.” The biggest rumored cameo we didn't see tonight? Justin Bieber. (Usher discovered Bieber in 2009 and signed him to his label. We might not have heard “Somebody to Love,” but we witnessed a damn good performance anyway.

As usual, the Internet was ablaze with reactions to the show. Here’s the full setlist of Usher's performance—and what fans had to say about it.

The (Massive) Setlist

"Caught Up"

"You Don’t Have to Call"

"Spotlight"

"Love in This Club"

"If I Ain't Got You" (prelude performed by Alicia Keys)

"My Boo" featuring Alicia Keys

"Confessions"

"Nice & Slow"

"Burn"

"You Got It Bad" (featuring H.E.R.)

"Bad Girl"

"OMG" (featuring will.i.am)

"Turn Down for What” (prelude performed by Lil Jon)

"Yeah!" (feat. Lil’ Jon and Ludacris)

What Fans Are Saying at Home

me turning off the #SuperBowl as soon as Usher is finished performing the half time show #SuperBowl2024 pic.twitter.com/fxN55rlHd4 — jotman🌵 (@jotmanjotman) February 12, 2024





Me telling my husband and child to not interrupt me watching Usher. #UsherBowl pic.twitter.com/WQHwNfDFSQ — kayla marie (@MariaGiesela) February 12, 2024

you really gotta mention usher’s name when you talk about the ones who are the greatest to ever do it — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) February 12, 2024

Man, y’all say what the hell y’all want but @Usher done turned this Super Bowl Halftime Show the hell out. What a job! What a job! That was a damn good job! — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) February 12, 2024

When I saw Lil Jon pic.twitter.com/dTahDDPePr — HARD FACTOR (@HardFactorNews) February 12, 2024

I haven’t seen someone sweat that much while simultaneously giving a generational performance since The Rock in Fast Five. pic.twitter.com/y4UzTyBzCg — Derek Lawrence (@derekjlawrence) February 12, 2024

You truly forget how many college parties you've attended in your lifetime until you hear Usher unload all his singles like this. — Joe Reid (@joereid) February 12, 2024

Alicia Keys is a fucking QUEEN

pic.twitter.com/wGSVRZawFS — Jack (not a burner) (@_jackmcpherson) February 12, 2024

usher, lil jon, and ludacris being together again literally felt like the avengers assembling for the first time in a decade pic.twitter.com/plzVd4gz2U — rocky (@WAYSTIAR) February 12, 2024

Usher adding Lil Jon and Ludacris to the Halftime Super Bowl show pic.twitter.com/MUQ3LmycjM — Complex (@Complex) February 12, 2024

Usher’s Manager: you’re going to need to change outfits sometime.



Usher: I’ll do that.. and on roller skates. #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/G4XwRK0tqV — teatime75 (@teatime75) February 12, 2024

