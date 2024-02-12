Usher performs classic hits at Super Bowl half-time show beside special guests

R&B star Usher brought out Alicia Keys, Lil Jon and Ludacris to perform during his hit-heavy headline slot at the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show.

The Texan-born musician kicked off his electric performance at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas with 2004 track Caught Up as the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs faced off.

The half-time show is one of the most coveted slots in music with star Usher treating fans to a selection of fan favourites from his catalogue, including Bad Girl, U Got It Bad, Burn and Love In This Club.

Keys was the first guest to make a surprise appearance to sing a segment of If I Ain’t Got You while wearing a red sparkly number and playing a red piano, before duetting with Usher on their 2004 hit My Boo.

After the track he said: “See, it’s rare you find people like us, since we here celebrating the 20th anniversary of Confessions (the album), I need everybody here to put one hand in the air.”

Later, Lil Jon appeared in the crowd singing his hit track Turn Down For What before launching into Yeah! alongside Ludacris, who joined the trio to perform the rap.

H.E.R delivered a guitar solo during the 13-minute performance.

During a rendition of U Don’t Have To Call, Usher said: “Hey mama we made it, now this, this is for you.”

The 65,000-seat stadium cheered excitedly when Usher took his top off to show just a medallion beneath during track U Got It Bad, while gyrating his hips to the music.

Throughout the performance, Usher commanded the stage with his choreographed dance moves and outfit changes.

He kicked off the show with an all-white outfit including a cape and a white glove, which later turned into a sparkly blue and black number as he roller skated for track OMG.

The 45-year-old revealed that a camera crew had been documenting the experience, from when he got the first call to when he walked off the stage.

Usher, whose latest album titled Coming Home was released on Friday, follows in the footsteps of pop star Rihanna who used her 2023 half-time performance to debut her second pregnancy.

The performance marks 30 years since Usher released his debut, self-titled album in 1994.