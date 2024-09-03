USC winning the Big Ten, Notre Dame in playoff lead Week 1 college football overreactions

Week 1 is in the books, and naturally we all have thoughts about what we witnessed from our favorite college football teams. Our aim here is to provide a measure of perspective to some of those initial impressions.

For those of you who are new to this feature, the bold statements you see below are not our opinions. They are quick takes that have been expressed by fans or pundits, on air or on the web, or perhaps just shouted in living rooms. (Yes, we can hear you, trust us.)

Ultimately, some of these immediate reactions might prove accurate, but even those will still require a wait-and-see approach.

Here are the top five overreactions from the first full set of games.

Southern California is going to win the Big Ten

OK, maybe no one’s come right out and said that just yet. The Trojans weren’t perfect by any stretch, but coming up with the win against LSU clearly ranks among the most significant results of opening weekend that could absolutely carry weight later in the campaign. It was definitely the best performance among the league’s new west coast contingent, as Oregon had a hard time putting away FCS member Idaho.

There is, of course, a long way to go, and USC was hardly the only Big Ten member to impress in Week 1. But the Trojans appear to have an actual defense now, capable of getting a stop when it needs one, and a quarterback in Miller Moss who can lead a drive with the game on the line. So title favorite? No. But team to watch? Definitely.

Southern California running back Woody Marks (4) is tackled by LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. (7) during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium.

Notre Dame is a playoff team

We won’t pencil the Fighting Irish into the field of 12 just yet, but we will say their chances have improved. They have a path to be sure, and they cleared their first hurdle with the triumph at Texas A&M.

But a couple of dates on Notre Dame’s remaining calendar might be more challenging than it first appeared when the schedule came out. There’s that Oct. 26 encounter with a suddenly feisty Georgia Tech, for example, and that season-ending road tilt with aforementioned Southern California now looks even more significant. In the expansion era, the Irish can probably sustain a setback and still have a spot in the at-large pool. But as Han Solo famously put it, ‘Great, kid, don’t get cocky.”

HIGHS AND LOWS: Week 1 winners and losers start with Georgia, Clemson

MISERY INDEX: Florida is flailing but it isn't all Billy Napier's fault

The ACC is cooked

The early returns for the league aren’t good. The league’s recent standard bearers, Florida State and Clemson, have already taken two and one ‘L’s, possible dark horse Virginia Tech was tripped up by Vanderbilt, and league newcomer Stanford put up a good fight but ultimately came up a touchdown short against TCU. Even among the squads that won there are concerns. North Carolina State got all it could handle from FCS challenger Western Carolina, North Carolina held on at Minnesota but lost its starting quarterback, and, as good as Miami looked in the Swamp, that result might say more about the state of the Florida program than that of The U.

Right. Now everyone breathe. Just breathe. No, I don’t think Anna Nalick is an ACC fan – but we digress.

The fact is the ACC is going to have a seat at the playoff table now thanks to expansion, and a whole lot can and will change in this sport between now and December. Perhaps nobody in the conference looks championship ready at the moment, but with just one – and in a couple of cases two – data points to evaluate, let’s not write off the whole league yet.

Ashton Jeanty is winning the Heisman

One week does not a trophy campaign make, but if you didn’t know the standout Boise State running back’s name before, you certainly do now after Saturday’s 267-yard, six touchdown outing at Georgia Southern. He gets another chance to shine on the big stage next week when he and his Broncos visit Oregon.

He has an uphill battle from here to claim the award, however, starting with his position. Three non-quarterbacks have won the statue in the last 15 years – but they all played at Alabama. That leads to the other issue, that the big-name programs will have many more opportunities to spotlight their top players.

But again, this is the expansion era. IF Boise State can stay in the mix for the Mountain West title, which might subsequently result in a playoff bid with a few breaks, Jeanty will at least remain in the conversation. He still might not win it, but you might see him at the ceremony in the Big Apple. Those are all big ifs, naturally, so for now Broncos’ fans should enjoy having him around for another year.

Two-minute timeout? Really?

The addition of another stoppage in each half – we’re apparently not supposed to call it a warning – caused a bit of a stir among watchers of the sport, amateur and professional alike. Yes, it’s essentially made for TV, and some coaches are clearly still trying to figure out how to plan for it.

Ultimately, though, we think after a while most observers will simply forget about it as it becomes part of the game’s routine. Sure, some coaches with questionable clock management skills will get do-overs – and perhaps still find ways to mess things up –, but in truth viewers probably won’t find it all that intrusive given all the end-of-half interruptions that often occur anyway.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 1 overreactions: USC, Notre Dame playoff-bound