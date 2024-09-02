USC outlasts LSU in Week 1 opener, is Brian Kelly already on the hotseat? | College Football Power Hour

Week 1 of the 2024 college football season continued on Saturday night aas USC defeated LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of Vegas Kickoff Classic. Both teams debuted new QBs in USC’s Miller Moss and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, as well as shiny new defenses.

It was a back and forth game throughout the full 60 minutes, but the Trojans got the upper hand with a game-winning TD scored in the final seconds. How will LSU fans feel about another 0-1 start? Is Brian Kelly already on the hot seat? Is Lincoln Riley’s upgraded Trojans defense ready to exorcise the demons from 2023's campaign? Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman hash it all out in this bonus episode of College Football Power Hour.

USC RB Woody Marks celebrates after USC's win vs LSU in the dying minutes of their Top-25 matchup in Las Vegas. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts