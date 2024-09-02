USC outlasts LSU in Week 1 opener, is Brian Kelly already on the hotseat? | College Football Power Hour
Subscribe to the College Football Power Hour
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube
Week 1 of the 2024 college football season continued on Saturday night aas USC defeated LSU 27-20 in the dying minutes of Vegas Kickoff Classic. Both teams debuted new QBs in USC’s Miller Moss and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier, as well as shiny new defenses.
It was a back and forth game throughout the full 60 minutes, but the Trojans got the upper hand with a game-winning TD scored in the final seconds. How will LSU fans feel about another 0-1 start? Is Brian Kelly already on the hot seat? Is Lincoln Riley’s upgraded Trojans defense ready to exorcise the demons from 2023's campaign? Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman hash it all out in this bonus episode of College Football Power Hour.
🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube
Check out all the episodes of the College Football Power Hour and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts