USC’s offense shows progress against Alabama. Is it a sign of what’s to come?

The South Carolina football team didn’t need to set the world on fire offensively Saturday, but it needed to show a pulse — and it did. It wasn’t enough to knock off No. 7 Alabama, but the improved performance offers hope for the road ahead.

“Obviously at the end of the day, you’re judged by the final score,” head coach Shane Beamer said after USC’s 27-25 loss to Alabama. “The 25 points was not enough today.”

Beamer acknowledged the criticism that followed last week’s three-point showing against Ole Miss, but he took solace in the strides made against the Tide.

Coming into Saturday’s game, USC’s offense had two glaring issues: Protecting the quarterback and converting on third downs. The Gamecocks were dead last nationally in sacks allowed (22) and ranked seventh-worst on third downs (30%).

They did much better on third downs, converting 7 of 15 attempts.

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers was able to connect on deep throws, a shortcoming in previous games. Last week, separation was scarce for USC receivers, and Sellers attempted just one deep pass. This time, it was a focal point that worked — two passes went for more than 30 yards, and both were for touchdowns.

Running back Rocket Sanders also helped on third downs, forcing Alabama to respect the run and opening opportunities for the passing game.

However, the protection issues persisted. Sellers was sacked four times, a slight improvement over the six allowed against Ole Miss. Those sacks proved costly.

On one second-quarter drive, USC was moving into field-goal range before a sack came on third-and-3, leading to a failed fourth-and-11 attempt. Another sack forced a fumble, one of a season-high four South Carolina turnovers on the day.

Those four turnovers are part of an ongoing concern for the Gamecocks (3-3), who excel at forcing takeaways only to give the ball right back.

A prime example Saturday came when Kyle Kennard forced a second-quarter safety with an intentional grounding call on Alabama QB Jalen Milroe, only for Sellers to be sacked and fumble three plays later, handing it right back to the Tide.

It’s nearly impossible to put enough points on the board when you give the ball to the other team that many times. That’s especially the case in the SEC, Beamer said. The Gamecocks’ offense has 12 turnovers in six games, the same total as the USC defense.

The Gamecocks also allowed seven tackles for loss, further stalling the offense.

But there were bright spots, like a 16-play, 85-yard touchdown drive that chewed up 8:35 of the third quarter. It was the longest drive under Beamer’s tenure, showing that the team can sustain possession when things click.

Sellers finished with a season-high 238 yards on 23-of-31 passing, his best showing of the season.

“He’s a warrior,” Beamer said. “Proud of him. He continues to get better each and every week. ... I thought he did enough for us to win the football game. And he’ll continue to get better.”

Sellers got some guys involved who haven’t seen the ball very much this season. Beamer said it was expected, as they discussed having more hands on deck for the offense against Alabama.

Sophomore Nyck Harbor — who was expected to take a big step this season — had two catches for 40 yards and scored his first touchdown of the season. That score came with under a minute left, giving USC a chance to tie the game.

Sanders started at tailback this week, getting his usual reps. He had 16 carries for 78 yards and a touchdown, his best game since his performance against LSU.

Overall, USC’s offense found some rhythm. Sustaining drives, avoiding three-and-outs, getting Sanders involved and having Sellers continue to develop are steps in the right direction.