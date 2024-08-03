USA's Stephen Nedoroscik, aka pommel horse guy, wins bronze in event final at Olympics

PARIS — "Pommel Horse Guy" got back on the pommel horse Saturday afternoon.

And once again, he will leave with an Olympic medal.

Stephen Nedoroscik became just the second American man in four decades to medal in this event at the Summer Games, hanging on to win bronze in a thrilling final at Bercy Arena. Nedoroscik beat out two-time defending Olympic champion Max Whitlock of Great Britain for the final spot on the podium, behind gold medalist Rhys McClenaghan of Ireland and Nariman Kurbanov of Kazakhstan, who took silver.

"It's just been unbelievable," he said after winning bronze. "I've just consistently been on top of the world for like a week now."

Nedoroscik was the only U.S. man to qualify for an apparatus final at the Paris Olympics. His score of 15.300 including an excellent mark for execution (8.900) on this notoriously tricky event, and moved him one tenth of a point ahead of Whitlock. McClenaghan and Kurbanov won out with more difficult routines.

It's been five days since most of the country first got to know Nedoroscik, the bespectacled 25-year-old electrical engineering major out of Penn State who help the U.S. men's gymnastics team win bronze here.

For the past eight years, he's been something of an anomaly even within the world of gymnastics − one of the handful of event-specific specialists in a sport where the all-arounders tend to be stars. He won two NCAA titles on pommel horse in college, while competing exclusively on that one apparatus. And he's since gone on to win four more national titles, plus a world championship in 2021.

Yet despite those achievements, and his excellence at his craft, Nedoroscik remained almost entirely anonymous − until Monday night.

In the men's team final, he was the last gymnast in the last rotation for Team USA and turned in a solid score of 14.866 to effectively clinch the country's first Olympic medal in the event in 16 years. The other members of the team hoisted him into the air in celebration, and swaths of the internet soon became enamored by the calm, quirky pommel horse maestro. In memes and social media posts, he was likened to Clark Kent and dubbed the Americans' "pommel horse hero." His following on Instagram ballooned from a couple thousand followers to more than a quarter million of them, all in a span of a few days.

Nedoroscik becomes just the second U.S. man in recent history to win a pommel horse medal, joining 2016 bronze medalist Alex Naddour. The Americans also won both gold and bronze medals in the event at the 1984 Games, which were boycotted by most Eastern bloc countries.

